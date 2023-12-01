Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 947,942 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,386 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 947,942 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Ross Stores worth $99,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $130.38 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $131.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average is $114.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

