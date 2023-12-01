Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $86.56 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,300,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,561,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.07.

Block stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

