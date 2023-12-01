Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,803,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $69,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.75 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Ambev from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

