Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Republic Services worth $89,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,138,000 after acquiring an additional 433,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $161.85.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.