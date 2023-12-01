Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RSG. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $161.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average of $148.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $161.85.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after buying an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

