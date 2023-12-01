Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for General Motors’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a research note issued on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,180 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after acquiring an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in General Motors by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 518.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.