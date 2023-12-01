Reviewing First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) & Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) and Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First American Financial and Lancashire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial $7.61 billion 0.81 $263.00 million $2.27 26.26 Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.83

First American Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lancashire. Lancashire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First American Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial 3.78% 9.82% 3.04% Lancashire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First American Financial and Lancashire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Lancashire 1 2 0 0 1.67

First American Financial currently has a consensus target price of $65.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.32%. Given First American Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First American Financial is more favorable than Lancashire.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of First American Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Lancashire shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of First American Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First American Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lancashire pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First American Financial pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lancashire pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First American Financial has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. First American Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First American Financial beats Lancashire on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services. This segment also provides closing and/or escrow services; products, services, and solutions to mitigate risk or otherwise facilitate real estate transactions; and appraisals and other valuation-related products and services, lien release and document custodial services, warehouse lending services, default-related products and services, mortgage subservicing, and related products and services, as well as banking, trust, and wealth management services. In addition, it accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and maintains, manages, and provides access to title plant data and records. This segment offers its products through a network of direct operations and agents in 49 states and in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and internationally. The Specialty Insurance segment provides home warranty products, including residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems, and various appliances against failures that occur as the result of normal usage during the coverage period. This segment operates in 35 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

