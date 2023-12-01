Reviewing Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and Polarean Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.68 million 34.71 -$28.67 million ($1.39) -7.81 Polarean Imaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Polarean Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profound Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -452.72% -63.57% -50.13% Polarean Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Profound Medical and Polarean Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Profound Medical and Polarean Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 2 0 1 2.67 Polarean Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profound Medical presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.73%. Given Profound Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Polarean Imaging.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Polarean Imaging on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, and osteoid osteoma. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform. Its research equipment includes HPX hyperpolarizer, HPX measurement station, HPX gas manifold, chest coil, and dose delivery bags. Polarean Imaging plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

