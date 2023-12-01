RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
RGC Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 73.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
RGC Resources Price Performance
Shares of RGCO opened at $17.55 on Friday. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
