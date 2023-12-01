River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 65,900 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 170.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for 0.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Match Group by 92,835.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,660,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. 542,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,411. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

