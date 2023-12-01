River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 6,970 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 185,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,530,000 after purchasing an additional 90,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 35.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSL traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.51. 35,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,843. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $289.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.80 and its 200-day moving average is $256.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

