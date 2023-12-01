River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

IBM stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.01. The stock had a trading volume of 657,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,747. The firm has a market cap of $145.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.81. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

