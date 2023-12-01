River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 1.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.92. The company had a trading volume of 72,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.11. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

