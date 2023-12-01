River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 1,050,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

