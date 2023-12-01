River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $40.92. 739,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,440. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

