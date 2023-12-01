River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $3.67 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,807 shares of company stock worth $10,979,625. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

PG stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.94. 1,034,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,193,018. The stock has a market cap of $360.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

