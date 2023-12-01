River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $4.63 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises about 0.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,579. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

