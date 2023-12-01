River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.48. 12,924,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,180,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,009.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.