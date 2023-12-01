River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $5.19 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson makes up approximately 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Harley-Davidson worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

