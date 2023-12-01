River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305,334 shares during the period. CEMEX accounts for 1.4% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of CEMEX worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,851. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.47.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

