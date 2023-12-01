River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,428 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,090 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN remained flat at $6.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,916,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.