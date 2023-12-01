River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 11,560 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,802 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

