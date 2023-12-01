River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 539,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

