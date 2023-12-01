River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,391 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for about 0.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,198 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. 4,135,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,113,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 586.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

