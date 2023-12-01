River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

Netflix stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.07. The company had a trading volume of 751,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,213. The stock has a market cap of $206.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.48 and a 200 day moving average of $417.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

