River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 1,230 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up 1.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Henry Schein worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 256,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

