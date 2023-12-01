River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 1,340 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 90,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $783,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 24.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 8.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,585,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,014,000 after purchasing an additional 784,386 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 62.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,823,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 704,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,229,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,529,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $242.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

