River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 165,605 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,605 shares during the quarter. MaxCyte comprises about 1.4% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 1.49% of MaxCyte worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 5,302.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte Price Performance

MXCT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 98.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxCyte news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at $447,362.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MXCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About MaxCyte

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

