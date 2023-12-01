River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 360 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $157.68. 351,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,077. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $161.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

