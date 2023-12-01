River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 540 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.71.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.7 %

PH stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $436.02. The company had a trading volume of 68,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.19 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.