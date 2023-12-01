River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 6,960 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.60. 950,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $316.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

