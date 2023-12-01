River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,193 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,156.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 377.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,210. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. 3,434,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,141,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

