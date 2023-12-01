Robert W. Duggan Acquires 124,397 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSEGet Free Report) Director Robert W. Duggan bought 124,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $1,117,085.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,391,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,792,922.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PLSE stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

