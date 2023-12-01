Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,167 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,356,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 968,700 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 926,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 820,315 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $40,984.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $103,037.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $45,648.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $40,984.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $103,037.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,119 shares of company stock valued at $314,599. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

