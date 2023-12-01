Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA stock opened at $465.56 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,282 shares of company stock valued at $55,382,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

