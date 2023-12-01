Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $22,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $324,570.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830,269 shares in the company, valued at $382,888,977.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $324,570.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830,269 shares in the company, valued at $382,888,977.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

