Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Rockwell Automation worth $81,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $275.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.71 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

