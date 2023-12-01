Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Cannonball Research

Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $116.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Shares of ROKU opened at $104.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.75. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $108.40.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,789.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,959.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $1,249,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,789.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,574. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Roku by 263.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after buying an additional 1,667,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Roku by 113.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,481,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after buying an additional 1,320,728 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

