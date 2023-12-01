Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 6.9% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $40,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $536.74. The company had a trading volume of 121,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.87 and a 200-day moving average of $486.31. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $539.36.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,829 shares of company stock valued at $914,671. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

