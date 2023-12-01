Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM)

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
LZM has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Lifezone Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Liberum Capital began coverage on Lifezone Metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals during the third quarter worth $279,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals during the third quarter worth $7,021,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals during the third quarter worth $31,263,000.
Lifezone Metals Limited operates as a metals company in the battery metals supply chain of extraction, processing, and recycling. It supplies low-carbon and sulphur dioxide emission metals to the battery and EV markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.
