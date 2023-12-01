Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Position Boosted by Forager Capital Management LLC

Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises makes up 7.1% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Rush Enterprises worth $21,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 176.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. Rush Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

