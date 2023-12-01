RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms Sells 145,068 Shares

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $4,296,914.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,713,000.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,950 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $88,529.50.

On Thursday, September 7th, Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 19,967 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $601,006.70.

RXST stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. Analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in RxSight by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in RxSight by 788.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

