Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 78,340 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 78,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $1,204,085.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,835,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,580,589.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,965 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $732,876.70.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $800,240.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 104,428 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $1,449,460.64.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 189 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $2,530.71.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $256,146.88.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 59,013 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $812,018.88.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 534 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $7,358.52.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,005 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $176,087.70.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,403 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $323,195.43.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,788,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 664,321 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 87.2% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 21,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 622,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 499,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

