Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Lowered to $19.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

Get Safehold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAFE

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 38.91. Safehold has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is -9.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Safehold by 1,240.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 470.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 455.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 66.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.