SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 995 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.86. 79,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,146. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.14 and a 200 day moving average of $445.68. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

