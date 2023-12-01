SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,177 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.13. 546,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,190. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

