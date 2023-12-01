SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 122,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

