SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.8 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.78. The company had a trading volume of 106,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.71 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.37 and a 200 day moving average of $295.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

