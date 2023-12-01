Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce updated its Q4 guidance to $2.25-2.26 EPS.

CRM stock opened at $251.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a PE ratio of 95.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.56 and its 200-day moving average is $213.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $252.50.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $274,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $274,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock valued at $141,599,853 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.81.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

