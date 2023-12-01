Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.18-9.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.81.

Salesforce Stock Up 9.4 %

CRM opened at $251.89 on Friday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $252.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.52. The company has a market cap of $245.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $274,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock worth $141,599,853. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

